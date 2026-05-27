Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 60,717 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 180.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,303 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,717 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,016,743 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,596,000 after acquiring an additional 127,049 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 62.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,743 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 66,672 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 19.6% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 289,574 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 47,539 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $5,906,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,607 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

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Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The firm's 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $33.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.61.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $3,131,112.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,255.70. This trade represents a 98.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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