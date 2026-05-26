Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,241 Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,241 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 10,127.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 586,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $141,103,000 after buying an additional 581,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,616 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $163,093,000 after buying an additional 376,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 226,514 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 539.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 252,353 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 212,876 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,504,515,000 after purchasing an additional 186,480 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $289.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $191.99 and a 12-month high of $305.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $275.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.83.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Nordson's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total transaction of $197,487.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,867.30. This represents a 32.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,960. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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