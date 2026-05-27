Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,031 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,031 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 95.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 410,271 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $7,060,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Dell Technologies by 733.9% during the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,898 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 51,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE DELL opened at $305.56 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.38 and a 1-year high of $308.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.11 and a 200-day moving average of $155.23. The firm has a market cap of $197.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the sale, the director owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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