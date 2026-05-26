Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,965 Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,965 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,061,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Stock Down 0.0%

JBL stock opened at $364.22 on Tuesday. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $161.52 and a one year high of $372.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.89 and a 200-day moving average of $261.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,620. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,424.38. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here