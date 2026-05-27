Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 46,061 Realty Income Corporation $O

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 23,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manske Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 11,331 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Realty Income Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE O opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $55.52 and a one year high of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. UBS Group increased their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Freedom Capital raised Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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