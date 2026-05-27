Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 1,472.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 257.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total transaction of $6,832,852.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 308,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $93,233,807.68. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $390.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $312.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $293.78 and a one year high of $512.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.40%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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