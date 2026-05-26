Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 225.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,765 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in Stryker by 181.6% during the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 107 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:SYK opened at $316.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.80 and a 200 day moving average of $349.43. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $404.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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