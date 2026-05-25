Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys 168,793 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 416.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,349 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 168,793 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in UBS Group were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1,013.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting UBS Group

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About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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