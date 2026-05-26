Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys 20,946 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 703.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,922 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,751 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,816 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $224.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business's 50 day moving average price is $225.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.43 and a 52 week high of $243.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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