Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys 436,204 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) by 2,320.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 436,204 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Klaviyo worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,787,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,550 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 1,878.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 913,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 867,091 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,692,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,856,000 after purchasing an additional 561,315 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,838,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,894,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,829,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 206,827 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $4,128,266.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 15,093 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $304,274.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 326,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,586,836.48. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,897,243 shares of company stock valued at $33,430,993 in the last three months. 37.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Klaviyo Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $14.83 on Monday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -370.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Klaviyo's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KVYO. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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