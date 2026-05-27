Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 159.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,356 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,866 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,950 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $19,856,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.05 and a twelve month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.95 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 28.44%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Veeva Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $262.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered Veeva Systems from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $291.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.52.

View Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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