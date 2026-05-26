Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $5.35 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,928 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 370 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1%

EOG Resources stock opened at $141.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $151.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,230 shares of company stock worth $2,272,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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