Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,515 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Dollar General were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 12.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Dollar General by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $139.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $139.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

More Dollar General News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dollar General rose alongside Dollar Tree after DLTR beat first-quarter expectations and lifted its profit forecast, boosting sentiment across discount retailers and suggesting resilient demand from lower-income consumers.

Dollar General rose alongside Dollar Tree after DLTR beat first-quarter expectations and lifted its profit forecast, boosting sentiment across discount retailers and suggesting resilient demand from lower-income consumers. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer kept an outperform rating on Dollar General while lowering its price target to $150 from $170, citing potential upside despite cost pressures and cautious consumer spending; the new target still implies meaningful upside from current levels.

Oppenheimer kept an rating on Dollar General while lowering its price target to $150 from $170, citing potential upside despite cost pressures and cautious consumer spending; the new target still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn made several mixed EPS estimate changes for future years, including some upward revisions, but the firm maintained a Sell rating and a $90 target, making the revisions less relevant to near-term trading.

Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn made several mixed EPS estimate changes for future years, including some upward revisions, but the firm maintained a rating and a $90 target, making the revisions less relevant to near-term trading. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching Dollar General’s upcoming Q1 results and guidance, with Oppenheimer suggesting the company could guide conservatively because of cost headwinds and pressure on consumers.

Investors are also watching Dollar General’s upcoming Q1 results and guidance, with Oppenheimer suggesting the company could guide conservatively because of cost headwinds and pressure on consumers. Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns remain around labor practices, workplace safety, and a shareholder vote on a human rights policy, which could add reputational and governance pressure on the stock over time.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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