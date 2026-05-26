Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 1,141.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,255 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,173 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company's stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 329,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,432,000 after buying an additional 94,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE NET opened at $216.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of -864.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.90. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.93 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $639.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Cloudflare's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $3,571,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 908,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $216,230,342.76. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.32, for a total transaction of $672,946.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,163 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,191.16. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 577,525 shares of company stock worth $118,153,351. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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