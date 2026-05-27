Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.50 Million in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,738 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of OSI Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered OSI Systems from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSIS

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $220.97 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.45 and a 12 month high of $311.72. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.38.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.07. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 8.42%.The business had revenue of $453.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. OSI Systems's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $5,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,317,920.96. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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