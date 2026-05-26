Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $4.63 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,378 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mimi Carsley bought 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.36 and a 52-week high of $193.39. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The firm had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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