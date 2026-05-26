Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $6.19 Million in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 134,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,194,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of HF Sinclair as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,830,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,556,000 after purchasing an additional 446,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,259,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 560,194 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,399,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,646,000 after acquiring an additional 129,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,947,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,910,000 after acquiring an additional 994,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,417,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. HF Sinclair's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,975,916.90. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,937.75. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report).

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