Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $7.06 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $7,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,529,752,000 after purchasing an additional 600,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,432,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,188,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,052,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,056,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,881,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $997,607,000 after purchasing an additional 923,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,675,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $926,249,000 after purchasing an additional 52,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $309.71 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $320.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $294.32 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The company's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $375.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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