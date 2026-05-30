Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $895,000 in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,290 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,449,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,197,549,000 after acquiring an additional 143,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 47.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $588,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,551 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 39.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,624,000 after acquiring an additional 750,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 225.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $201,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,013 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 40.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,673,339 shares of the technology company's stock worth $167,485,000 after acquiring an additional 481,257 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $190.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $203.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.20 and a 200 day moving average of $136.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Twilio's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 32,158 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $5,971,740.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,740,149.40. The trade was a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,166,800. This represents a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,760,427 shares of company stock worth $327,889,937. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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