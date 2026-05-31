Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,561 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $210.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 6.2%

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $236.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.98. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.13 and a beta of 3.17. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.21 and a 52-week high of $240.81.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 7,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $1,156,935.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 433,678 shares in the company, valued at $66,192,273.14. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $4,922,225.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,024,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,391,481.30. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,608 shares of company stock valued at $50,371,351. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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