Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $9.74 Million Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $9,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 361.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $346.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.12. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,377,406.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,057,870. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna set a $425.00 target price on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

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About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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