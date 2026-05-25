Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 67,674 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 444.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 67,674 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Instruments from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $263.65.

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Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $309.21 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $315.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.50 and a 200 day moving average of $206.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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