Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,129,000.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,384 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 72,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,419,000. M&G PLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,465,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 585,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,021,000 after purchasing an additional 114,403 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $227.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.63 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of -140.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 52,054 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.40, for a total transaction of $11,160,377.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 178,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,313,708.80. The trade was a 22.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 1,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total value of $362,726.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,702,713.62. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock worth $13,866,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Take-Two beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with stronger-than-expected net bookings, revenue growth, and a narrower loss, while also confirming that Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track for a Nov. 19 release. Article Title

Take-Two beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with stronger-than-expected net bookings, revenue growth, and a narrower loss, while also confirming that Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track for a Nov. 19 release. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush and other analysts highlighted the confirmed GTA VI launch timeline and broad portfolio strength, reinforcing long-term confidence in the stock despite near-term volatility. Article Title

Wedbush and other analysts highlighted the confirmed GTA VI launch timeline and broad portfolio strength, reinforcing long-term confidence in the stock despite near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly to $287 from $293 but kept an overweight rating, suggesting continued upside expectations for TTWO. Article Title

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly to $287 from $293 but kept an overweight rating, suggesting continued upside expectations for TTWO. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity showed traders positioning for volatility, likely driven by the GTA VI announcement and earnings release.

Unusually large call-option activity showed traders positioning for volatility, likely driven by the GTA VI announcement and earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Investors focused on management’s fiscal 2027 bookings guidance of about $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion, which came in below Wall Street expectations and appears to be the main reason the stock is declining. Article Title

Investors focused on management’s fiscal 2027 bookings guidance of about $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion, which came in below Wall Street expectations and appears to be the main reason the stock is declining. Negative Sentiment: The softer outlook also weighed on sentiment even as the company raised expectations for FY2027 EPS, because revenue and bookings guidance are what matter most for near-term valuation. Article Title

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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