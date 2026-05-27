Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,007 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Insperity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 32.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insperity by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,577 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 134.0% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $46.00.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James D. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 94,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,927,862.40. This trade represents a 11.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi acquired 100,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.73 per share, with a total value of $2,873,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 699,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,101,519.10. This trade represents a 16.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 314,437 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,246 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Insperity Trading Down 2.1%

Insperity stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. Insperity's dividend payout ratio is presently -358.21%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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