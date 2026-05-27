Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,489 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,494 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,489 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IBKR alerts: Sign Up

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.70. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Interactive Brokers Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Interactive Brokers Group wasn't on the list.

While Interactive Brokers Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here