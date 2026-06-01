Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,203 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 23,203 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $24,167,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,247 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,955,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 746,883 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $208,545,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,871 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: JP Morgan upgraded Travelers Companies (TRV) , adding to a generally supportive analyst backdrop and signaling improved confidence in the insurer’s outlook.

JP Morgan upgraded , adding to a generally supportive analyst backdrop and signaling improved confidence in the insurer’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated a Buy rating on Travelers Companies , reinforcing bullish sentiment from Wall Street.

Piper Sandler reiterated a rating on , reinforcing bullish sentiment from Wall Street. Positive Sentiment: The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.25 per share from $1.10, which may appeal to income-focused investors and suggests continued confidence in cash flow.

The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to from $1.10, which may appeal to income-focused investors and suggests continued confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Travelers also delivered strong last-quarter results, with earnings of $7.71 per share beating estimates and revenue topping expectations, highlighting solid underwriting performance.

Travelers also delivered strong last-quarter results, with earnings of beating estimates and revenue topping expectations, highlighting solid underwriting performance. Neutral Sentiment: DOWLING & PARTN issued fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates below consensus, which may temper expectations but does not materially change the long-term story. Source

DOWLING & PARTN issued fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates below consensus, which may temper expectations but does not materially change the long-term story. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling by EVP Michael Frederick Klein, including a 10,000-share sale, may be viewed cautiously by investors, though the sale was not large enough to clearly signal a major change in fundamentals. Source

Insider selling by EVP Michael Frederick Klein, including a 10,000-share sale, may be viewed cautiously by investors, though the sale was not large enough to clearly signal a major change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s recent softness may reflect profit-taking after a strong run and a valuation that some analysts view as more balanced following its earnings beat and dividend increase.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $291.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.19 and a 1-year high of $313.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.80.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,639,037.60. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,049,010.86. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price objective on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $311.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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