Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 40,924 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,875 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,924 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,300,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,887,743,000 after buying an additional 2,714,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,150,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,461,220,000 after buying an additional 882,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,063,263,000 after buying an additional 2,911,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,701,879 shares of the company's stock worth $2,384,645,000 after purchasing an additional 401,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $189.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $193.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.06 and a 200 day moving average of $167.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.Philip Morris International's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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