Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,530 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,825 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,530 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in DoorDash were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,088 shares of the company's stock worth $131,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $3,169,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $41,712,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 806,191 shares of the company's stock worth $219,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total value of $1,883,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 843,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,898,314.52. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,891,850. This trade represents a 52.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,683 shares of company stock worth $6,908,813. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 1.87. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The business's fifty day moving average price is $162.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.71.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on DoorDash from $320.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $300.00 price objective on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.58.

View Our Latest Report on DASH

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

See Also

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