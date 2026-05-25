Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $10.97 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 477,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $10,973,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 10,029 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $228,661.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,508,592.80. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 8,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $190,884.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,386.30. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,262 shares of company stock worth $2,687,403. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $23.39 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.35). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 91.03%.The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading

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