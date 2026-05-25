Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $11.43 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,008 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $11,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,141 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,959,166,000 after buying an additional 169,073 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,040,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 51.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,247 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $254,926,000 after buying an additional 114,008 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,046,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,822,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $866.34 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $637.21 and a 12 month high of $1,034.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $916.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $914.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $980.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, iA Financial set a $1,032.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,022.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Parker-Hannifin this week:

Positive Sentiment: The CIRCOR Aerospace deal should strengthen Parker-Hannifin’s aerospace and defense portfolio by adding complementary flight-critical motion and flow control capabilities, which management says could boost sales growth, margins, adjusted EPS, and cash flow. Article Title

The CIRCOR Aerospace deal should strengthen Parker-Hannifin’s aerospace and defense portfolio by adding complementary flight-critical motion and flow control capabilities, which management says could boost sales growth, margins, adjusted EPS, and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Several recent writeups suggest the acquisition fits Parker-Hannifin’s strategy of focusing on higher-growth, higher-margin aerospace businesses, with CIRCOR’s unit expected to generate about $270 million in 2026 sales and more than 40% adjusted EBITDA margin before synergies. Article Title

Several recent writeups suggest the acquisition fits Parker-Hannifin’s strategy of focusing on higher-growth, higher-margin aerospace businesses, with CIRCOR’s unit expected to generate about $270 million in 2026 sales and more than 40% adjusted EBITDA margin before synergies. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains broadly constructive, with recent analyst notes and price targets still pointing to optimism around Parker-Hannifin’s long-term earnings power. Article Title

Wall Street coverage remains broadly constructive, with recent analyst notes and price targets still pointing to optimism around Parker-Hannifin’s long-term earnings power. Negative Sentiment: The market may also be weighing the deal’s premium valuation and execution risk, since the purchase is large and still needs regulatory approval before closing in the second half of 2026. Article Title

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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