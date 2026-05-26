Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,847 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 34.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,271,530 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $8,546,264,000 after purchasing an additional 436,563 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 161,551 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 13,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 42,943 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company's fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.77 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. The trade was a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,530 shares of company stock worth $9,709,404. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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