Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 494,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,812,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Pinterest as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,887,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,983,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,550,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $685,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,986,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,674 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 33,818.9% in the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,510,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,600 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,450 shares in the company, valued at $549,000. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Pinterest from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinterest from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.40.

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Pinterest News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several firms are actively soliciting Pinterest investors to join or lead a securities fraud class action, highlighting ongoing legal risk and potential distraction for management. Article Title

Several firms are actively soliciting Pinterest investors to join or lead a securities fraud class action, highlighting ongoing legal risk and potential distraction for management. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege investor harm during the class period, which can weigh on sentiment by increasing uncertainty around potential damages, legal expenses, and reputational fallout. Article Title

The lawsuits allege investor harm during the class period, which can weigh on sentiment by increasing uncertainty around potential damages, legal expenses, and reputational fallout. Neutral Sentiment: One article also notes broader market weakness tied to inflation and rising bond yields, which may have added to pressure on growth stocks like Pinterest. Article Title

Pinterest Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE PINS opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company's revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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