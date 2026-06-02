Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,845 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 995 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 840.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SKWD alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2%

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $65.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $475.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $34,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $211,819.50. This represents a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $752,516.70. The trade was a 14.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here