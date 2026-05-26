Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 19,650 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $638.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $821.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $729.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.72.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $778.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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