Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 2,157,372 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,412,036 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,157,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Robinhood Markets worth $499,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $26,186,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,186,250. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $4,946,205.18. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 540,447 shares of company stock valued at $40,159,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.2%

HOOD stock opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Core user metrics and recurring‑revenue signals remain intact — funded customers, Net Deposits and Robinhood Gold subscribers grew, and prediction‑market fees boosted results, supporting a longer‑term recurring revenue transition. Q1 Results Press Release

Core user metrics and recurring‑revenue signals remain intact — funded customers, Net Deposits and Robinhood Gold subscribers grew, and prediction‑market fees boosted results, supporting a longer‑term recurring revenue transition. Positive Sentiment: International expansion progress — reports say Robinhood received in‑principle regulatory approval to launch brokerage services in Singapore, which expands addressable market outside the U.S. Singapore Reception Article

International expansion progress — reports say Robinhood received in‑principle regulatory approval to launch brokerage services in Singapore, which expands addressable market outside the U.S. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale executed under a 10b5‑1 plan — CTO Jeffrey Pinner sold shares recently but the trade was pre‑arranged; routine disclosure, not an unplanned insider exit signal. SEC Form 4

Insider sale executed under a 10b5‑1 plan — CTO Jeffrey Pinner sold shares recently but the trade was pre‑arranged; routine disclosure, not an unplanned insider exit signal. Neutral Sentiment: Management touts strategic initiatives (OpenAI access, private markets) as part of longer‑term monetization, but those are early stage and won’t offset near‑term revenue pressure quickly. CFO Interview

Management touts strategic initiatives (OpenAI access, private markets) as part of longer‑term monetization, but those are early stage and won’t offset near‑term revenue pressure quickly. Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue and EPS missed Street estimates — the company reported ~$1.07B in revenue and $0.38 EPS, short of consensus, triggering re‑pricing of near‑term expectations. Earnings Miss Coverage

Q1 revenue and EPS missed Street estimates — the company reported ~$1.07B in revenue and $0.38 EPS, short of consensus, triggering re‑pricing of near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Crypto revenues plunged and were the primary drag — a meaningful decline in crypto trading activity reduced transaction revenue and amplified the top‑line miss. Crypto Revenue Article

Crypto revenues plunged and were the primary drag — a meaningful decline in crypto trading activity reduced transaction revenue and amplified the top‑line miss. Negative Sentiment: Higher expenses and near‑term investments — management flagged ~18% expense growth and a roughly $100M initiative (new account/product efforts, including Trump‑related accounts) that will pressure margins in the short term. Expenses Jump

Higher expenses and near‑term investments — management flagged ~18% expense growth and a roughly $100M initiative (new account/product efforts, including Trump‑related accounts) that will pressure margins in the short term. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street reaction: several firms trimmed price targets or reiterated concerns about crypto exposure, contributing to selling pressure even as some analysts remain constructive on the long term. Analyst Reaction

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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