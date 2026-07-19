Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 340,721 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414,743 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 340,721 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Prologis worth $187,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Prologis alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 6,069.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 70,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 45.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:PLD opened at $149.65 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $143.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.90. The company has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.41 and a 1-year high of $153.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Prologis's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Prologis from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prologis reported Q2 results above expectations, with strong rental income, record leasing, and occupancy remaining solid, which supports confidence in near-term cash flow and earnings growth.

Prologis reported Q2 results above expectations, with strong rental income, record leasing, and occupancy remaining solid, which supports confidence in near-term cash flow and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 earnings guidance again, signaling that management sees stronger-than-expected operating momentum and improving fundamentals across the portfolio. Prologis Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company raised its 2026 earnings guidance again, signaling that management sees stronger-than-expected operating momentum and improving fundamentals across the portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary are focusing on Prologis’ expanding role in AI-related logistics and data center infrastructure, which could open a new long-term growth avenue and lift investor sentiment. PLD Q2 Earnings Call Shows Growth Across Logistics, Data Centers

Analysts and market commentary are focusing on Prologis’ expanding role in AI-related logistics and data center infrastructure, which could open a new long-term growth avenue and lift investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock’s valuation is already rich after a strong run, which may limit upside if growth expectations cool. Prologis: AI Creates An Opportunity, But The Price Is High

Some commentary notes that the stock’s valuation is already rich after a strong run, which may limit upside if growth expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns could create some near-term pressure as investors weigh whether the recent rally has already priced in much of the earnings upgrade and AI-related optimism.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here