Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 7,707 Shares of argenex SE $ARGX

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
argenex logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jennison Associates LLC increased its argenex stake by 3.4% in Q1, adding 7,707 shares to bring its total holding to 237,468 shares, worth about $173.4 million.
  • argenex has continued to attract institutional interest, with institutional investors owning 60.32% of the company’s stock. Several other funds also recently initiated or increased positions.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock: the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $1,037.61, while recent targets from Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and others were raised.
  • Interested in argenex? Here are five stocks we like better.

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,468 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.38% of argenex worth $173,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in argenex by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in argenex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in argenex during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in argenex in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in argenex in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company's stock.

argenex Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $860.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $860.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $813.59. argenex SE has a twelve month low of $560.91 and a twelve month high of $953.58.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. argenex had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 31.31%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that argenex SE will post 26.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on argenex from $1,170.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of argenex from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of argenex from $1,016.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of argenex in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of argenex from $890.00 to $945.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenex has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,037.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARGX

argenex Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in argenex Right Now?

Before you consider argenex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and argenex wasn't on the list.

While argenex currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines