Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 12,092 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Selective Insurance Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jennison Associates LLC opened a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter, buying 12,092 shares valued at about $912,000.
  • Selective Insurance Group’s stock was trading near $96.08, with a market cap of $5.75 billion and a 52-week range of $71.75 to $100.40.
  • The company recently reported earnings below expectations at $1.69 EPS versus $1.81 expected, though revenue came in above estimates at $1.36 billion and was up 5.7% year over year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Selective Insurance Group.

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,092 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,547 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $339,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,625,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,036,519 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 730,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 725,980 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $62,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 552,880 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $44,822,000 after purchasing an additional 204,947 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $100.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.29.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SIGI. Weiss Ratings upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Selective Insurance Group

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company's core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Selective Insurance Group Right Now?

Before you consider Selective Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Selective Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While Selective Insurance Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines