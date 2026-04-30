Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 688,114 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $144,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 3,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $321,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,547,056.29. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 98,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,815,200.50. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,028. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $116.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5,849.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.88. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $126.35.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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