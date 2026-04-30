Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,199 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.58% of Markel Group worth $157,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total value of $207,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,984,513.56. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Markel Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Markel Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Underwriting and underlying business showed resilience — combined ratio improved to ~93% and core underwriting performance strengthened; total revenue was roughly $2.82B, above some analyst revenue expectations, which supports the operating franchise despite headline losses. Markel Group reports 2026 first quarter results

Underwriting and underlying business showed resilience — combined ratio improved to ~93% and core underwriting performance strengthened; total revenue was roughly $2.82B, above some analyst revenue expectations, which supports the operating franchise despite headline losses. Neutral Sentiment: Management held its Q1 earnings call and released a full transcript — useful for investors wanting detail on investment positioning, reserve development, capital deployment and commentary on market impacts. Review the transcript for specifics on how management plans to navigate volatility. Markel Group Inc. (MKL) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management held its Q1 earnings call and released a full transcript — useful for investors wanting detail on investment positioning, reserve development, capital deployment and commentary on market impacts. Review the transcript for specifics on how management plans to navigate volatility. Negative Sentiment: Large mark‑to‑market investment losses drove the quarter into an operating and comprehensive loss (net investment losses reported in the quarter were sizable, c. $700M+), producing a GAAP EPS shortfall versus consensus and headline book‑value volatility that often pressures insurer stocks. That investment hit is the main reason for the share decline. Markel Group (MKL) slides as Q1 investment losses overshadow solid underwriting

Large mark‑to‑market investment losses drove the quarter into an operating and comprehensive loss (net investment losses reported in the quarter were sizable, c. $700M+), producing a GAAP EPS shortfall versus consensus and headline book‑value volatility that often pressures insurer stocks. That investment hit is the main reason for the share decline. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/market risk flagged: the company disclosed elevated exposure to geopolitical tensions and market volatility that could put earnings and capital at risk if market moves continue — a catalyst for additional near‑term downside if macro/geo events persist. Markel Corporation’s Earnings and Capital at Risk Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions and Market Volatility

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Markel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Markel Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2,025.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

Markel Group Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,743.11 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,726.89 and a 1-year high of $2,207.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,954.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2,020.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 13.22%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 117.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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