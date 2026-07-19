Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 20,074.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687,029 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,673,710 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Bloom Energy worth $364,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $213.88 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $351.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,276.78 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,342,949. The trade was a 9.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,505,986.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,202,708.59. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Reuters article

IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Yahoo Finance article

Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Zacks article

Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Business Wire article

Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller commentary and related reports have argued Bloom may face supply-chain risks and valuation concerns, which could pressure sentiment despite the AI deal news. Barchart article

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

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