Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,887 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 80,132 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 4.03% of Huron Consulting Group worth $85,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $82,454,000 after purchasing an additional 162,706 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,175,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,054,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,661,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $114.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.12. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.88 and a 52-week high of $186.77.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $191,223.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $900,460.75. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $52,468.92. Following the sale, the director owned 13,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,232.24. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,862 shares of company stock worth $314,519. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

Further Reading

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