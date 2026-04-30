Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,618,834 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.59% of Entergy worth $242,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Entergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 56.9% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $116.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.20. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.47%.

Entergy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Entergy this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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