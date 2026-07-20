Jennison Associates LLC Buys 111,434 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,019 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 111,434 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $49,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $63.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $89.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.89.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $105,787.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 93,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,189.40. This trade represents a 1.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodney F. Hochman bought 1,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $100,364.54. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,364.54. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.41.

View Our Latest Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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