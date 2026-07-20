Jennison Associates LLC Buys 135,757 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 135,757 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.70% of Nordson worth $103,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $191,654,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 10,127.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 586,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $141,103,000 after acquiring an additional 581,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 61.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 226,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,504,515,000 after acquiring an additional 186,480 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Nordson by 3,401.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 191,096 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $45,945,000 after buying an additional 185,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $288.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $288.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.71. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $207.08 and a 1 year high of $307.74.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's payout ratio is 34.97%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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