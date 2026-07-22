Jennison Associates LLC Buys 16,467 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS - Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,512 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.21% of Century Communities worth $20,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 175.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Century Communities by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Century Communities by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,926 shares of the construction company's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company's stock.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:CCS opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $789.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $961.12 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.31%.The company's revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Century Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Century Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Communities

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

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