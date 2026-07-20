Jennison Associates LLC Buys 177,201 Shares of Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,008,826 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 177,201 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Intapp worth $51,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 143.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,891,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,392 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 1,160.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,094,989 shares of the company's stock worth $50,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,536,000 after purchasing an additional 617,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,478,394 shares of the company's stock worth $67,741,000 after buying an additional 582,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 14,591 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $365,066.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 233,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,472.64. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intapp

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $29.12 on Monday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $47.93. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.32 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Intapp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

Further Reading

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