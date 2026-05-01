Jennison Associates LLC Buys 24,893 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,431 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $45,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CHRW alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $206.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $181.81 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.58 and a twelve month high of $203.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,849 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $553,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,466,535.80. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,368 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,281,878.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 52,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,487,931.30. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,422 shares of company stock valued at $400,801 and sold 17,796 shares valued at $3,555,415. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Key C.H. Robinson Worldwide News

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $215 and kept an "overweight" rating — the largest upside among recent broker notes, supporting bullish sentiment. Wells Fargo Price Target Raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $215 and kept an "overweight" rating — the largest upside among recent broker notes, supporting bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its target to $196 and maintained an "overweight" call, reinforcing institutional confidence in CHRW's outlook. JPMorgan Price Target Raise

JPMorgan raised its target to $196 and maintained an "overweight" call, reinforcing institutional confidence in CHRW's outlook. Positive Sentiment: CHRW beat Q1 EPS estimates ($1.35 vs. ~$1.24 consensus) and showed year-over-year EPS growth, a concrete positive for earnings momentum. Earnings Beat

CHRW beat Q1 EPS estimates ($1.35 vs. ~$1.24 consensus) and showed year-over-year EPS growth, a concrete positive for earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen nudged its target to $196 but kept a "hold" rating — a more cautious take that tempers the bullish analyst moves. TD Cowen Note

TD Cowen nudged its target to $196 but kept a "hold" rating — a more cautious take that tempers the bullish analyst moves. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials — press release, slide deck and earnings-call transcript — are available for deeper review of margins, ROE and segment commentary. These provide transparency but no major new guidance. Business Wire Q1 Release

Company materials — press release, slide deck and earnings-call transcript — are available for deeper review of margins, ROE and segment commentary. These provide transparency but no major new guidance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks and other coverage note revenue fell ~0.9% YoY and that ocean volumes/pricing and truckload mix weighed on top-line growth — key reasons investors may be selling into the print. Revenue & Volume Weakness

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider C.H. Robinson Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and C.H. Robinson Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here