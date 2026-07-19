Jennison Associates LLC Buys 2,530,872 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 135.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,394,484 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,530,872 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Cloudflare worth $906,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,626,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,984.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,710 shares of the company's stock worth $38,979,000 after acquiring an additional 188,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cloudflare by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,639,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,259,000 after acquiring an additional 336,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Cloudflare by 17.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,381,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,900,000 after acquiring an additional 206,506 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Cloudflare from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "sell" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.41.

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Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $277.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,111.37, a P/E/G ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 1.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $291.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.95.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $623,145.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 494,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,381,097.52. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,383 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $12,953,268.24. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 616,185 shares of company stock worth $137,831,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

More Cloudflare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Cloudflare from $305 to $322 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. This kind of analyst upgrade can help support the stock. Morgan Stanley price target increase on Cloudflare

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Cloudflare from $305 to $322 and reiterated an rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. This kind of analyst upgrade can help support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare launched Precursor , a new bot-management product designed to detect sophisticated automated attacks in real time. The launch reinforces the company’s cybersecurity and privacy narrative, which is a key driver of investor optimism. Cloudflare launches Precursor

Cloudflare launched , a new bot-management product designed to detect sophisticated automated attacks in real time. The launch reinforces the company’s cybersecurity and privacy narrative, which is a key driver of investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Cloudflare as a beneficiary of rising demand for cybersecurity and AI infrastructure, and the stock has also been mentioned favorably in momentum-stock and “best cybersecurity stocks” roundups. Cloudflare momentum stock article

Recent commentary continues to highlight Cloudflare as a beneficiary of rising demand for cybersecurity and AI infrastructure, and the stock has also been mentioned favorably in momentum-stock and “best cybersecurity stocks” roundups. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent articles emphasize Cloudflare’s strong three-year run and rising fair-value estimates, but also note that the shares already trade at a rich valuation. That may limit near-term upside if growth does not keep accelerating. Cloudflare valuation article

Other recent articles emphasize Cloudflare’s strong three-year run and rising fair-value estimates, but also note that the shares already trade at a rich valuation. That may limit near-term upside if growth does not keep accelerating. Neutral Sentiment: The stock also got a “gains as market dips” mention, reflecting relative strength versus the broader market rather than a company-specific catalyst. Cloudflare gains as market dips article

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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