Jennison Associates LLC Buys 741,044 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 500.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 741,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $109,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 115,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $17,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,086,800. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 176,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,835,883.36. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,640 shares of company stock valued at $26,584,250. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.6%

GILD stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.49 and a 200-day moving average of $132.35. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.29 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.35.

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Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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